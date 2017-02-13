Bill banning Islamic law in Idaho courts returns to Capitol
With Idaho's Legislative Session now in its fifth week, bills are continuing to be proposed, including a bill intended to ban the use of international law in Idaho courts-with a specific aim at banning Shariah law. Shariah law is religious law based upon the religious rules of Islam.
