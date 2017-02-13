Bill banning Islamic law in Idaho cou...

Bill banning Islamic law in Idaho courts returns to Capitol

With Idaho's Legislative Session now in its fifth week, bills are continuing to be proposed, including a bill intended to ban the use of international law in Idaho courts-with a specific aim at banning Shariah law. Shariah law is religious law based upon the religious rules of Islam.

