Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of Justice statue
Thousands of people have marched in Bangladesh's capital demanding a Lady Justice statue be removed from the Supreme Court complex. The statue of a woman holding a scale and sword was installed in December in an open area between the building's entrance and the courtrooms.
#1 8 hrs ago
I thank the media for always having our back.
By creating separate categories in which to lump the unsavory muslims, the media always removes the blame from muslims as a whole.
These thousands of muslims are now lumped into 'hardliners' category, thereby vindicating other muslims. The media will >>> Never <<< call them just 'muslims'. Nope. Doing this would kill their game. The media will >>> always <<< very cleverly, inject a descriptor like 'hardliners', or radicals, or extremist, before such muslims, so that a distinct category is created, where all such muslims are dumped, which frees other muslims of blame. The fact that all muslims >> are muslims <<, does not matter, obviously.
If even millions of muslims did this, they would still create a separate category and dump them into it, thereby absolving other muslims.
If even a billion of muslims did this, they would still create a separate category and dump them into it, thereby exonerating other muslims.
If even 99% of muslims did this, they would still create a separate category, and dump them into it, thereby exculpating other muslims.
And since it is impossible that 100% of muslims on earth will resort to violence at the same time, they will always be able to defend muslims.
And no one will ever hold the media accountable for it. No one will beat up and imprison the media staff for helping muslims.
And accordingly, muslims will prevail. Allah be praised.
#3 7 hrs ago
Looks like someone wants me on the - Islam will conquer thread.
Very well, continue downvoting and I will be there today itself. Permanently, as it boring here now that no one comments.
