At Miraj Islamic School, a strong curriculum infused with prayer and tradition
There are 2 comments on the SILive.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled At Miraj Islamic School, a strong curriculum infused with prayer and tradition. In it, SILive.com reports that:
Eighteen years after it first opened in Tompkinsville, Miraj Islamic School boasts a healthy enrollment of 238 students in pre-K to grade 12. Its mission is to provide an excellent all-around education in a pleasant and stimulating Islamic environment. The school is housed within the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, a striking building set back from the road at 307 Victory Blvd. It features one classroom for each grade on the main floor and a large multi-purpose room on the lower level that serves as a gymnasium and a space for prayer and special events.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SILive.com.
|
Since: Apr 13
1,313
Location hidden
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Cute little children;
the ones older are poor children because of their headscarves;
the women are stupid because they wear headscarves.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 7 hrs ago
They look Just Like NUNS in their Hijabs !
Remember the Wimples and HABITS Nuns used to wear ?
Poor Oppressed NUNS !
"Get Thee to a Nunnery " ?
Go to the Religious Hoar-Houses !
" NO WOMEN will be Priests ! " ... The Pope's John
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|DaniEl
|512,148
|Islam wins another battle
|8 min
|Zubair Sharif
|17
|Do muslims consider women as property
|34 min
|West
|4
|Hallelujah = "ALLAH"LUJAH (May '08)
|47 min
|Raja
|473
|My view: The Islam religion is grossly misunder...
|48 min
|West
|1
|Always trust a Muslim
|1 hr
|WeeWilly
|145
|All experts agree: Muslims are an asset
|1 hr
|WeeWilly
|12
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC