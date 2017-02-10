At Miraj Islamic School, a strong cur...

At Miraj Islamic School, a strong curriculum infused with prayer and tradition

Eighteen years after it first opened in Tompkinsville, Miraj Islamic School boasts a healthy enrollment of 238 students in pre-K to grade 12. Its mission is to provide an excellent all-around education in a pleasant and stimulating Islamic environment. The school is housed within the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, a striking building set back from the road at 307 Victory Blvd. It features one classroom for each grade on the main floor and a large multi-purpose room on the lower level that serves as a gymnasium and a space for prayer and special events.

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

#1 8 hrs ago
Cute little children;

the ones older are poor children because of their headscarves;

the women are stupid because they wear headscarves.
Carol the Pope - Toronto

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 7 hrs ago
Marie-Luise_J wrote:
Cute little children;
the ones older are poor children because of their headscarves;
the women are stupid because they wear headscarves.
They look Just Like NUNS in their Hijabs !
Remember the Wimples and HABITS Nuns used to wear ?
Poor Oppressed NUNS !
"Get Thee to a Nunnery " ?
Go to the Religious Hoar-Houses !

" NO WOMEN will be Priests ! " ... The Pope's John
