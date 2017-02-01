As a doctor just back from Sudan, hospitality froma
Many Americans have never visited a predominantly Muslim country and may know relatively little about the faith of Islam. This is relevant in light of the Trump administration's recent executive order attempting to reduce terrorist threats to the U.S. by halting the issuance of visas to travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|Nemo
|510,149
|White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam
|13 min
|ghb
|18
|Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's...
|1 hr
|Yemeni Chicken
|41
|Muslim Rapist Bites German Victim to Infect Her
|1 hr
|Faith is Mentally...
|1
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|2 hr
|Afrikan American
|92
|Kuwait bans refugees from five muslim countries...
|2 hr
|jinxi
|7
|KING: The world should be grieving over Canadia...
|2 hr
|Mad Mo did kids
|6
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|175
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC