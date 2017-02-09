Arab world unfazed by Regulation Law

Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and the Arab League have all expressed their disapproval of the Regulation Law. But a closer look at their condemnations shows that the Arab nations have expressed a very tame response to the passing of the controversial law and it has hardly caused a ripple within the Arab world.

