Anti-Islamic' protesters demonstrate ...

Anti-Islamic' protesters demonstrate outside Toronto mosque calling for ban on Islam

There are 1 comment on the 900 CHML AM story from 13 hrs ago, titled Anti-Islamic' protesters demonstrate outside Toronto mosque calling for ban on Islam. In it, 900 CHML AM reports that:

A small group of protesters converged outside of a mosque in downtown Toronto Friday afternoon calling for the banning of Islam and comparing Muslims to terrorists while people prayed inside. Toronto police said more than a dozen people demonstrated outside the Masjid Toronto , a mosque near Dundas Street West and Chestnut Street, for an "anti-Islamic protest" just after noon Friday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Why

Ottawa, Canada

#1 12 hrs ago
If you believe a crime has been committed call the cops. Why demonstrate like this? People do have the right to pray in peace so long as they obey the laws. What next, demonstrating against a Catholic Church because of some pedophile priests. If you have information or evidence call the cops. Leave people alone to pray in peace. What next, you don't like my curtains, call the condo board, don't demonstrate outside my unit. Don't you people work for a living. Seniors with too little to do.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 hr Black Sea Eagle 512,538
News Anti-Islam rally meets with counter protest in ... 8 hr GENESIS 3
Canada - a great country ! 10 hr Faith 4
News More than dozen assemble outside Masjid Toronto... 10 hr Faith 1
News This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I... 10 hr UnitePhartsc 6
Life Is A Test 10 hr MUSLIM RSAVAGES 2
Racist Joshua Conner Moon says he wants to geno... 12 hr Khan 8
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,964,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC