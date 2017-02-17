There are on the 900 CHML AM story from 13 hrs ago, titled Anti-Islamic' protesters demonstrate outside Toronto mosque calling for ban on Islam. In it, 900 CHML AM reports that:

A small group of protesters converged outside of a mosque in downtown Toronto Friday afternoon calling for the banning of Islam and comparing Muslims to terrorists while people prayed inside. Toronto police said more than a dozen people demonstrated outside the Masjid Toronto , a mosque near Dundas Street West and Chestnut Street, for an "anti-Islamic protest" just after noon Friday.

