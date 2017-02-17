Anti-Islamic' protesters demonstrate outside Toronto mosque calling for ban on Islam
A small group of protesters converged outside of a mosque in downtown Toronto Friday afternoon calling for the banning of Islam and comparing Muslims to terrorists while people prayed inside. Toronto police said more than a dozen people demonstrated outside the Masjid Toronto , a mosque near Dundas Street West and Chestnut Street, for an "anti-Islamic protest" just after noon Friday.
Ottawa, Canada
#1 12 hrs ago
If you believe a crime has been committed call the cops. Why demonstrate like this? People do have the right to pray in peace so long as they obey the laws. What next, demonstrating against a Catholic Church because of some pedophile priests. If you have information or evidence call the cops. Leave people alone to pray in peace. What next, you don't like my curtains, call the condo board, don't demonstrate outside my unit. Don't you people work for a living. Seniors with too little to do.
