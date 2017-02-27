Anti-Islam clash expected in Toronto ...

Anti-Islam clash expected in Toronto this weekend

There are 2 comments on the BlogTO story from 11 hrs ago, titled Anti-Islam clash expected in Toronto this weekend. In it, BlogTO reports that:

Standing against Islamophobia is a rally in direct response to this anti-Muslim protest. It has significantly more interest on social media.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at BlogTO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
wellwisher

Cheyenne, WY

#1 8 hrs ago
Hunt down Trudeau, catch him and put the bastard behind bars in a cell with muslims whom he apparently loves so much.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hate em cuz theyre ur foe

Newark, NJ

#2 7 hrs ago
Anti-islam clashes expected all over the globe soon !

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min Nina 512,940
Hallelujah = "ALLAH"LUJAH (May '08) 33 min allah-the-pimp 478
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... 39 min allah-the-pimp 3
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 46 min Dragnet52 256,507
News Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n... 1 hr allah-the-pimp 133
News Koran-burning video sparks blasphemy charges in... 3 hr Faith Michigan 4
News Muslim member of national security staff resign... 4 hr Trump your President 10
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC