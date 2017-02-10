America, Israel have problem with truth of Islam'

Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani, a substitute Friday prayers leader of Tehran, told worshippers that Israel and the U.S. view the "truth of Islam" as a problem. "By the latest entry ban against citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, one can understand that America and Israel have a problem with the truth of Islam, said Emami Kashani as Iran marked the 38th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

