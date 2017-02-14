Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" approved
Under the action plan, the Service of State Adviser on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs will coordinate the organization of the implementation of the Action Plan. The action plan also highlights events to be held in the country and abroad with the aim of promoting Islamic solidarity and strengthening solidarity between Islam and other religions.
