A politician with a purpose and plan

Influenced by the legacies of Congressman Adam Clayton Powell Jr. And Chicago Mayor Harold Washington, Duane Muhammad is delving into the political spectrum in an effort to make a difference in Dolton, Illinois. The village is widely known as " a community working together" and is located in Cook County, situated 18 miles south of downtown Chicago with a population of 23,153 of who 90 percent are Black.

