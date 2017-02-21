A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones at one of India's oldest Jewish cemeteries
Mohammad Abdul Yaseen has carved the gravestones at the main Jewish cemetery in Mumbai, India, since 1969. Mohammad Abdul Yaseen sat cross-legged beside a tree, hunched over a smooth marble slab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vladimir Putin is an Enemy of the American People.
|3 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|19
|Jews & Muslims unite to fight white racism
|7 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n...
|13 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|61
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|22 min
|yehoshooah adam
|256,498
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|50 min
|Faith Michigan
|512,871
|Pope Francis Condemns Europe's Ancient Walls ag...
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Lindsay Lohan's sultry 'Inshallah' Instagram ph...
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC