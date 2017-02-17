5 things to know about the Commons mo...

5 things to know about the Commons motion on Islamophobia

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Kathleen Harris is a senior writer in the CBC's Parliament Hill bureau. Before joining the online reporting team, she worked for CBC News Network's Power & Politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I... 19 min Red Dawg 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Faith 512,536
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... 2 hr yeshh 11
Tomatoes $5.00 per pound 2 hr Ray of hope 20
Immigrants ... the enemy within ! 2 hr Ray of hope 22
Canada - a great country ! 2 hr Ray of hope 2
Racist Joshua Conner Moon says he wants to geno... 2 hr Ray of hope 7
The real reason why germany accepted muslims 3 hr Ray of hope 42
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,053 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC