2 men of different faiths create translation of The Qur'an with references to the Bible
Two men of faith, one Muslim and one Christian, have created a new book - a translation of The Qur'an into English, with references to the Bible. Safi Kaskas and David Hungerford are friends of different faiths who hope to build bridges of understanding.
