2 held with 26 gold bars at Dhaka airport
Customs officials recover 26 gold bars worth around Tk 1.3 crore and detain two persons in this connection from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on February 21, 2017. Photo: Rafiul Islam Customs officials today recovered 26 gold bars worth around Tk 1.3 crore and detained two persons in this connection from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CASTRATION _ the answer to the muslim problem?
|10 min
|evilislam
|14
|Santa Barbara Masjid burned down.
|29 min
|evilislam
|8
|Canadian Anti-Muslim Protesters Could Face Hate...
|35 min
|WeeWilly
|5
|What Happened To All The Europeans?
|35 min
|info please
|9
|Impeach Donald Trump
|2 hr
|Faith
|82
|DID MOHAMMED HAD A MALE LOVER? evidence here (Sep '07)
|2 hr
|Faith
|108
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith
|512,650
