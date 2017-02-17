2 held with 26 gold bars at Dhaka airport

Customs officials recover 26 gold bars worth around Tk 1.3 crore and detain two persons in this connection from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on February 21, 2017. Photo: Rafiul Islam Customs officials today recovered 26 gold bars worth around Tk 1.3 crore and detained two persons in this connection from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

