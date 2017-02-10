10 Essential Books by Arab Writers
Ermelino shares 10 of her favorite books by Arab writers. I've always been drawn to other cultures, other countries, other languages and early on was addicted to literature in translation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|31 min
|Alaturq
|512,821
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|tongangodz
|435
|Do muslims consider women as property
|6 hr
|Bombardier
|22
|Muslims are not racists.
|8 hr
|AussieBobby
|22
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|11 hr
|JohnInToronto
|2
|Koran-burning video sparks blasphemy charges in...
|12 hr
|Simon
|1
|Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08)
|12 hr
|Simon
|21
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC