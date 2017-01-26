Women who voted for Trump confused: A...

Women who voted for Trump confused: Ashley Judd

There are 1 comment on the Nerve News story from 1 hr ago, titled Women who voted for Trump confused: Ashley Judd. In it, Nerve News reports that:

Kolkata, Jan 27 - Hollywood star and activist Ashley Judd says the 42 per cent women who voted for US President Donald Trump are a confused lot. It says that we are confused, Judd replied tongue-in-cheek to a poser at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet about Trump securing the votes of so many women despite being comprehensively accused of mysogynism during the poll campaign.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Brexit

London, UK

#1 3 min ago
The democrats who support Izlam are the confused ones. Izlam is the antithesis of democracy. It is a dictatorship run for the benefit of racist bigots, slave traders & rapists.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... 1 min Old Pom 3
Poll Why do you call Mohammad the Pedophile ? 7 min Muhammad had pig sex 1
ISIS is Izlam 7 min Brexit 23
Impeach Donald Trump 10 min Brexit 11
Mohammed was not a pedophile? Ha Ha Ha ha. (Mar '15) 12 min Muhammad had pig sex 5
Muslim Brotherhood to be banned? 16 min Muhammad had pig sex 2
Would Muhammid pbuh eat ham at Christmas to cel... (Jul '12) 17 min Muhammad had pig sex 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 37 min Nic 508,967
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,292,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC