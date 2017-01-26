There are on the Nerve News story from 1 hr ago, titled Women who voted for Trump confused: Ashley Judd. In it, Nerve News reports that:

Kolkata, Jan 27 - Hollywood star and activist Ashley Judd says the 42 per cent women who voted for US President Donald Trump are a confused lot. It says that we are confused, Judd replied tongue-in-cheek to a poser at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet about Trump securing the votes of so many women despite being comprehensively accused of mysogynism during the poll campaign.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Nerve News.