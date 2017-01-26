Women who voted for Trump confused: Ashley Judd
There are 1 comment on the Nerve News story from 1 hr ago, titled Women who voted for Trump confused: Ashley Judd.
Kolkata, Jan 27 - Hollywood star and activist Ashley Judd says the 42 per cent women who voted for US President Donald Trump are a confused lot. It says that we are confused, Judd replied tongue-in-cheek to a poser at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet about Trump securing the votes of so many women despite being comprehensively accused of mysogynism during the poll campaign.
London, UK
#1 3 min ago
The democrats who support Izlam are the confused ones. Izlam is the antithesis of democracy. It is a dictatorship run for the benefit of racist bigots, slave traders & rapists.
