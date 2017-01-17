Women-only salon to open its doors fo...

Women-only salon to open its doors for hijab-clad clients :0

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Since it's forbidden in Islam for women to show their hair to men outside their family, getting a haircut can be a dreaded chore for some. "I have always had a difficult time finding a salon that could accommodate me, even for a simple haircut," said Quhshi, who wears a hijab herself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 32 min number four 508,339
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 39 min Barros chingon 382
Torture & Sexual Harassment of Hindu women. 2 hr Khan 2
Can muslims say Gazwa e Hind Hadiths are wrong? 4 hr Dawn of Reality 1
News All around the city, New Yorkers are protesting... 5 hr Dawn of Reality 8
News Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? 6 hr Cordwainer Trout 6
Why is Khan's racism allowed? 6 hr Old Pom 25
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,221 • Total comments across all topics: 278,138,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC