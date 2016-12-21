Woman threatens to 'blow something up...

Woman threatens to 'blow something up' at Islamic Center

Officers arrived Monday morning after mosque members called to report "an American woman in her thirties" who was demanding cash and saying that if she didn't get it, she had a weapon in her purse or would "blow something up," Kentwood Police Captain Richard Roberts said. State police bomb squad robots investigated the suspect's purse, and a K9 officer investigated the suspect's car, parked in the adjacent lot.

