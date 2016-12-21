Woman threatens to 'blow something up' at Islamic Center
Officers arrived Monday morning after mosque members called to report "an American woman in her thirties" who was demanding cash and saying that if she didn't get it, she had a weapon in her purse or would "blow something up," Kentwood Police Captain Richard Roberts said. State police bomb squad robots investigated the suspect's purse, and a K9 officer investigated the suspect's car, parked in the adjacent lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|4 min
|Riddle me this
|4
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|23 min
|iybgoi
|506,982
|Pope isn't seeking Islam, Christianity merger
|1 hr
|Deeper harder faster
|3
|New Years party invite
|1 hr
|Deeper harder faster
|18
|How I Know Muslims Are Inbred!
|1 hr
|Deeper harder faster
|6
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|256,236
|Alan Dershowitz: I'll Resign From the Democrati...
|4 hr
|Mikey
|6
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC