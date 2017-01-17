Woman teaches kids to embrace Chinese and Malay customs
KUCHING: Muslim convert Noralina Abdullah has always made it a point to ensure that her three children understand the culture and customs of both parents. After embracing Islam upon marrying a Malay entrepreneur 20 years ago, Noralina saw to it that her children had a deep understanding and knowledge of their Chinese ethnicity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Faith Michigan
|508,489
|All around the city, New Yorkers are protesting...
|1 hr
|Khan
|13
|Why is Hindu population declining so rapidly?
|2 hr
|Khan
|1
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|dcool
|383
|Muslims gangrape swedish woman live on Facebook
|4 hr
|Mandy pees on Faith
|1
|Best president ever - President Trump!
|5 hr
|Old Pom
|9
|Should the Evil Musalams be used for medical re...
|7 hr
|Solomon King of I...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC