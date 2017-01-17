Woman teaches kids to embrace Chinese...

Woman teaches kids to embrace Chinese and Malay customs

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

KUCHING: Muslim convert Noralina Abdullah has always made it a point to ensure that her three children understand the culture and customs of both parents. After embracing Islam upon marrying a Malay entrepreneur 20 years ago, Noralina saw to it that her children had a deep understanding and knowledge of their Chinese ethnicity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min Faith Michigan 508,489
News All around the city, New Yorkers are protesting... 1 hr Khan 13
Why is Hindu population declining so rapidly? 2 hr Khan 1
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 3 hr dcool 383
Muslims gangrape swedish woman live on Facebook 4 hr Mandy pees on Faith 1
Best president ever - President Trump! 5 hr Old Pom 9
Should the Evil Musalams be used for medical re... 7 hr Solomon King of I... 3
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,814 • Total comments across all topics: 278,160,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC