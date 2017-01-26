Wife and son of Saudi cleric Salman A...

Wife and son of Saudi cleric Salman Al Ouda die in road...

Doha: In a tragic accident on Wednesday night wife of renowned Saudi Arabian cleric Salman al-Ouda and one of their children died. The car in which the cleric's wife, Haya Al Seyari, and their three children were travelling hit a truck, according to a report in Al Arabia.

