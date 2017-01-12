Why the Halal caterer at the $30k int...

Why the Halal caterer at the $30k interfaith dinner?

There are 1 comment on the Catallaxy story from 13 hrs ago, titled Why the Halal caterer at the $30k interfaith dinner?.

I'm sure that most Cats will agree that one of the dopiest things that MT has done as PM is order a $30k interfaith dinner to occur during the election campaign. But just what was he thinking, including inviting along a Muslim cleric who believes that gay people are evil and that adultery should be punished by stoning.

Thinking

High Wycombe, UK

#1 10 hrs ago
The islamotard should have just been offered the vegetarian option.
No weirdy beardy animal abuse caterer required.

Those cults that think they live forever shouldn't be so pushy about making others eat their stupidity in this life.
