Why Did ADL Rip Huffington Post Article Saying a Jew Poisoned Muhammad?
In 1956, Secretary of State John Foster Dulles testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to explain why the United States was selling military aircraft to Saudi Arabia, but not Israel. Dulles further argued in support of the U.S. policy of not stationing Jewish soldiers in the U.S. Armed Forces on bases in Saudi Arabia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Instapundit.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim news thread
|1 min
|Mack
|18
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Rudolpho Laspari
|507,821
|Burned UK passports founded in abandoned Islami...
|3 min
|Faith is Mentally...
|1
|Turkey considering teaching jihad in schools
|4 min
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|Muslims turn shopping centre into No-go Zone
|5 min
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|Why is Khan's racism allowed?
|1 hr
|Khan
|6
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|2 hr
|Hamza Sharif
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC