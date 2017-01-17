Why Did ADL Rip Huffington Post Artic...

Why Did ADL Rip Huffington Post Article Saying a Jew Poisoned Muhammad?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Instapundit

In 1956, Secretary of State John Foster Dulles testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to explain why the United States was selling military aircraft to Saudi Arabia, but not Israel. Dulles further argued in support of the U.S. policy of not stationing Jewish soldiers in the U.S. Armed Forces on bases in Saudi Arabia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Instapundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Muslim news thread 1 min Mack 18
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Rudolpho Laspari 507,821
Burned UK passports founded in abandoned Islami... 3 min Faith is Mentally... 1
Turkey considering teaching jihad in schools 4 min Faith is mentally... 1
Muslims turn shopping centre into No-go Zone 5 min Faith is mentally... 1
Why is Khan's racism allowed? 1 hr Khan 6
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... 2 hr Hamza Sharif 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,664 • Total comments across all topics: 277,996,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC