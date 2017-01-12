What makes humanity thrive
There are 3 comments on the Christian Science Monitor story from 16 hrs ago, titled What makes humanity thrive. In it, Christian Science Monitor reports that:
A community is a group of individuals who put aside differences in the interests of mutual protection and benefit. Working together, members of a community endure hardships and adapt to new conditions.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
|
Saint Louis, MO
|
#1 16 hrs ago
Its insatiable voracity, its greedenes, its gluttony.
That just about covers it.
|
#2 15 hrs ago
Although seemingly unlikely, inferiority complex does have a big role in that.
|
Milan, Italy
|
#3 11 hrs ago
It's the religious fanatics of all creeds that breed like cockroaches!
Religion truly is the scourge of this world.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katuwe Behanchod aur Madarchod kyun hote hain? (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|lusmin
|102
|India me rehna hoga to bhagwan ram madarchod ke... (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|arun
|225
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|EOKA
|507,674
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|5 hr
|Tyma
|42
|WHO are PALESTINIANS?What & WHERE is PALESTINE?
|5 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|5
|Zam Zam water: elixir or toxic wastewater?
|6 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|3
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|MUQ2
|256,351
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC