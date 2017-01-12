What makes humanity thrive

What makes humanity thrive

There are 3 comments on the Christian Science Monitor story from 16 hrs ago, titled What makes humanity thrive.

A community is a group of individuals who put aside differences in the interests of mutual protection and benefit. Working together, members of a community endure hardships and adapt to new conditions.

Sonu

Saint Louis, MO

#1 16 hrs ago
Its insatiable voracity, its greedenes, its gluttony.
That just about covers it.

too many humans

Smarr, GA

#2 15 hrs ago
Although seemingly unlikely, inferiority complex does have a big role in that.
Lilly

Milan, Italy

#3 11 hrs ago
It's the religious fanatics of all creeds that breed like cockroaches!
Religion truly is the scourge of this world.

1

Chicago, IL

