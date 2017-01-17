West Seattleite to speak before Womxn's March tomorrow
If you are going to the Womxn's March on Seattle tomorrow, get to the starting point at Judkins Park in time for the pre-march speakers. Afzali is executive director of MAPS-AMEN, the recently launched American Muslim Empowerment Network , launched through the Muslim Association of Puget Sound , which is based in Redmond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim arrested, had planned massacre in Vienna
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|uyan
|508,172
|Muslims-----Ra--pe---Hindu Student
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|256,401
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|4 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Why do Muslims drink Camel Urine and say water ...
|5 hr
|Khan
|20
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|dcool
|381
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC