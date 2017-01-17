West Seattleite to speak before Womxn...

West Seattleite to speak before Womxn's March tomorrow

If you are going to the Womxn's March on Seattle tomorrow, get to the starting point at Judkins Park in time for the pre-march speakers. Afzali is executive director of MAPS-AMEN, the recently launched American Muslim Empowerment Network , launched through the Muslim Association of Puget Sound , which is based in Redmond.

