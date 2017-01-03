Violence at Pakistan rally in support...

Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasphemy laws

There are 1 comment on the The Beaumont Enterprise story from 13 hrs ago, titled Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasphemy laws. In it, The Beaumont Enterprise reports that:

Activists from the Pakistani religious group, Sunni Tehreek, rally in support of blasphemy laws, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Blasphemy is a fraud

Regina, Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
The true definition of unenlightened minds.

Blasphemy laws are for the simple and the brainwashed and offend the freedom of speech we enjoy in civilized countries.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex slavery in Roman empire 5 min Khan 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min Syriana 507,094
america's birth defect - racism 7 min Khan 5
Sunni TOM's Lawyer Urges Him To Plea Bargain. 1 hr Tom Tunasmell 9
The most despised poster 1 hr Tom Tunasmell 26
Remember ... Trump was HIS OWN DONOR ! 1 hr Tom Tunasmell 6
Sunni TOM Arrested Again. 1 hr Tom Tunasmell 4
why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12) 9 hr Sick of many things 1,182
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,426

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC