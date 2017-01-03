Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasphemy laws
There are 1 comment on the The Beaumont Enterprise story from 13 hrs ago, titled Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasphemy laws. In it, The Beaumont Enterprise reports that:
Activists from the Pakistani religious group, Sunni Tehreek, rally in support of blasphemy laws, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Regina, Canada
#1 8 hrs ago
The true definition of unenlightened minds.
Blasphemy laws are for the simple and the brainwashed and offend the freedom of speech we enjoy in civilized countries.
