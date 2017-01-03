Video Shows Ivy League Students Suppo...

Video Shows Ivy League Students Supporting Planned Parenthood Funding For Female Genital Mutilation

Some Columbia University students would be supportive of Planned Parenthood funding female circumcision, according to a video released Tuesday by the anti-Islam group American Freedom Defense Initiative. Female circumcision, also known as female genital mutilation, involves the removal of a woman's clitoris, which reduces or eliminates the ability for a woman to achieve sexual pleasure.

