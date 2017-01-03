Video Shows Ivy League Students Supporting Planned Parenthood Funding For Female Genital Mutilation
Some Columbia University students would be supportive of Planned Parenthood funding female circumcision, according to a video released Tuesday by the anti-Islam group American Freedom Defense Initiative. Female circumcision, also known as female genital mutilation, involves the removal of a woman's clitoris, which reduces or eliminates the ability for a woman to achieve sexual pleasure.
Read more at The Daily Caller.
