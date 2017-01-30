UTRGV Professor of Modern Middle Eastern History Interprets Islam
There are 1 comment on the KRGV story from 11 hrs ago, titled UTRGV Professor of Modern Middle Eastern History Interprets Islam. In it, KRGV reports that:
WESLACO A Rio Grande Valley professor said there are many ways to interpret the Islam religion; therefore he understands the confusion over President's Trump executive order . Nearly 1.7 billion people in the world identify as Muslim and followers of Islam.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRGV.
|
London, UK
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Of course there are many ways to interpret Izlam. Mein Koran is gobbledegook. Even Arab speakers cannot understand it. The language has been changed sine Holy Mo wrote it.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's...
|2 min
|ANTI Coffee
|35
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|15 min
|kuda
|62
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|18 min
|ANTI Coffee
|509,813
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|25 min
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|111
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|27 min
|Brexit
|2
|Russia and Usa should force North Korea to Nuk... (Sep '15)
|29 min
|Einstein Nukes
|6
|mohameed predicted the end of islam (Jul '16)
|43 min
|Einstein Nukes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC