Under fire, imam defends role at Trump inaugural service
He has met with former President Barack Obama to discuss fatherhood and hosted members of Obama's administration at the large complex of Islamic centers Magid leads in Northern Virginia. Last year, the FBI gave that complex, the All Dulles Area Muslim Society, a community leadership award for strengthening ties between local Muslims and law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Raped, Beaten, Burned with Cigarette by M...
|2 min
|Faith
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|Faith
|508,085
|Muslims love and respect decent non-Muslims
|7 min
|Rabbeen Khan gong...
|11
|My dog - Mandy, does NOT pee on me!!!!!
|48 min
|suzuki
|2
|Muslims slit throat of teachers in front of chi...
|49 min
|suzuki
|2
|girls k no yaha se le or de (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|gaurav katre
|453
|Pork only on menu
|3 hr
|Old Pom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC