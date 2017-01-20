Under fire, imam defends role at Trum...

Under fire, imam defends role at Trump inaugural service

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

He has met with former President Barack Obama to discuss fatherhood and hosted members of Obama's administration at the large complex of Islamic centers Magid leads in Northern Virginia. Last year, the FBI gave that complex, the All Dulles Area Muslim Society, a community leadership award for strengthening ties between local Muslims and law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woman Raped, Beaten, Burned with Cigarette by M... 2 min Faith 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Faith 508,085
Muslims love and respect decent non-Muslims 7 min Rabbeen Khan gong... 11
My dog - Mandy, does NOT pee on me!!!!! 48 min suzuki 2
Muslims slit throat of teachers in front of chi... 49 min suzuki 2
girls k no yaha se le or de (Mar '15) 1 hr gaurav katre 453
Pork only on menu 3 hr Old Pom 3
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC