UN wades into S-Kaduna killings as CAN replies Council of Imams you're hypocrites

By Sam Eyoboka, Luka Binniyat & Abdulwahab Abdulah THE United Nations, UN yesterday waded into the festering crisis in Southern Kaduna, promising to look into the killings that have plagued the area with a view to ensuring that justice prevails. This development was contained in a memo sent to the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, by Dr Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur of the United Nations on Extra-Judicial or Arbitrary Executions.

