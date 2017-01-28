Trump's 'extreme vetting' policy causes confusion and consternation around the globe

President Trump 's executive order suspending refugee arrivals and banning entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries spawned chaos and consternation across the globe Saturday, stranding unwitting travelers, prompting passionate debate over American values and igniting a fierce legal pushback that yielded early court victories for the president's opponents. The abrupt ban ensnared people from all walks of life who were caught in transit or expecting to soon return to the U.S. - not only refugees but students on a break from studies, business travelers and scientists, tourists and concert musicians, even the bereaved who had gone home for funerals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.