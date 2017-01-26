Trumpa s Immigration CrackdownHea s e...

Trumpa s Immigration CrackdownHea s expected to temporarily ban...

There are 5 comments on the New York Magazine story from Yesterday, titled Trumpa s Immigration CrackdownHea s expected to temporarily ban.... In it, New York Magazine reports that:

Some conservatives were reportedly irritated that by the end of his fifth day in office President Trump had yet to take action to combat illegal immigration and radical Islam. He's expected to make up for it in the coming days with executive orders that kick off construction of a southern border wall, punish sanctuary cities, and temporarily ban most refugees, as well as immigrants from seven Middle Eastern and African nations.

_nsky

Russia

#1 23 hrs ago
The key word here is "TEMPORARILY" .

TAQIYA is the game

Netherlands

#2 16 hrs ago
Those seven countries are : Iraq, Iran, libiya, Syria, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia. Hopefully all Muslim countries like Pakistan will be added to the list. This is a start. Since they have TAQIYA you will find all muslim refugees claiming to be Christians. Baptizing them at the border would be good for a real Muslim would run away if told he will be baptized.

geh

Egypt

#3 16 hrs ago
Who is ... or what is a "trumpa"?

Ronnie Pickering

Bridgend, UK

#4 11 hrs ago
No Saudi on the list.
if old Trumpski was serious about fighting islamic terrorism Saudi should be the first name on the list.
The way Western nations suck up to those Saudi islamic despots is sickening. It's Saudi islamic poison that is the number on cause of islamic terrorism around the world. It's their retarded ideology that is the major factor. Our governments are not blind to the fact, they just choose to ignore it for the sake of financial gain. And that makes them as morally bankrupt as the Saudis who fund global jihad with the Wests petrodollars.

Faith Michigan

“Police Lives Matter”

Since: Jun 16

4,763

Michigan

#5 11 hrs ago
Saudi Arabia only accounts for about 10% of US oil imports. Most of America's oil is produced domestically. The lion's share of imports come from Canada, then Mexico, Venezuela..

Americans aren't too fond of our little pet monkeys these days. We're thinking about throwing them to the wolves.

Chicago, IL

