Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immi...

Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advocates scrambling for answers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

An executive order signed over the weekend restricting immigrants and refugees to the U.S. had Utah advocates scrambling for answers Monday. Dozens of refugees expected to be resettled in the state in the coming month, many of whom were to be reunited with family members, now face an uncertain future and the possibility that years of work to come to the U.S. will unravel, according to Utah organizations serving refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's... 3 min ANTI Coffee 35
News Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? 15 min kuda 62
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 19 min ANTI Coffee 509,813
News Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ... 26 min Moses Kestenbaum ODA 111
News Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ... 27 min Brexit 2
Russia and Usa should force North Korea to Nuk... (Sep '15) 29 min Einstein Nukes 6
mohameed predicted the end of islam (Jul '16) 43 min Einstein Nukes 4
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,421,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC