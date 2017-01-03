Trump is enjoying double standard compared to Obama
First, a history refresher: For the past nine years, a smattering of Americans, most recently led by our now president-elect, have insisted that Barack Obama is a Muslim born in Kenya. For years, Donald Trump was unrelenting in his insistence that Obama prove beyond existing proof that he was born in Hawaii and not in the African country of his biological father.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The filth of Islam
|12 min
|jinxi
|7
|I love Muslim men
|14 min
|Well Well
|27
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|29 min
|Hamburger
|507,416
|Islam is a disease of the mind (Jan '10)
|31 min
|Killer cult
|16
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|53 min
|Killer cult
|38
|Was Trump's father a KKK member?
|54 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|16
|Lincoln residents invited to mosque open day to...
|1 hr
|Killer cult
|7
