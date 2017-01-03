Trump is enjoying double standard com...

Trump is enjoying double standard compared to Obama

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

First, a history refresher: For the past nine years, a smattering of Americans, most recently led by our now president-elect, have insisted that Barack Obama is a Muslim born in Kenya. For years, Donald Trump was unrelenting in his insistence that Obama prove beyond existing proof that he was born in Hawaii and not in the African country of his biological father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The filth of Islam 12 min jinxi 7
I love Muslim men 14 min Well Well 27
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 29 min Hamburger 507,416
Islam is a disease of the mind (Jan '10) 31 min Killer cult 16
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 53 min Killer cult 38
Was Trump's father a KKK member? 54 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 16
News Lincoln residents invited to mosque open day to... 1 hr Killer cult 7
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,351 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,771

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC