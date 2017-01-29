The Use of Borders

The Use of Borders

There are 7 comments on the The Belmont Club story from 15 hrs ago, titled The Use of Borders. In it, The Belmont Club reports that:

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham raised forceful objections to president Donald Trump's 120 day moratorium of refugee admissions to the US. "At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat ISIL.

Muslimes R out 2 kill us

Austin, TX

#1 2 hrs ago
Extend the ban to ALL muslime countries and INDEFINITELY.

N O W !!!

We the people DO NOT WANT THEM AMONGST US !
ANTI racist

Yemen

#2 2 hrs ago
I don't care if you don't want me

The important thing is

I want to be amongst you
Muslimes R out 2 kill us

Austin, TX

#3 1 hr ago
ANTI racist wrote:
I don't care if you don't want me
The important thing is
I want to be amongst you
You'll get hurt, TOM.
USAUSAUSA

Louisville, KY

#4 56 min ago
ANTI racist wrote:
I don't care if you don't want me

The important thing is

I want to be amongst you
Do you agree with us that the nation of Israel has the right to exist?
Are you ok with harming our Israelis friends, or would you denounce violence against them?
ANTI racist

Yemen

#5 50 min ago
I adooooore western countries

Theirs streets are clean

Theirs weather snowing

New building

Perfect places to see

Even their clothes so nice not like chinese products

I am sick of their bad products very trash quality

Three times my shoes cut off outside
Causes me embarrassment
ANTI racist

Yemen

#6 42 min ago
USAUSAUSA wrote:
Do you agree with us that the nation of Israel has the right to exist?
Are you ok with harming our Israelis friends, or would you denounce violence against them?
My answer is here

Hope you enjoy it

https://m.youtube.com/watch...
Frank

Las Vegas, NV

#7 35 min ago
Muslimes R out 2 kill us wrote:
Extend the ban to ALL muslime countries and INDEFINITELY.

N O W !!!

We the people DO NOT WANT THEM AMONGST US !
How about you leave the USA.
You most likely originated from Europe.
So go home
Chicago, IL

