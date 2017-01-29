The Use of Borders
There are 7 comments on the The Belmont Club story from 15 hrs ago, titled The Use of Borders. In it, The Belmont Club reports that:
Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham raised forceful objections to president Donald Trump's 120 day moratorium of refugee admissions to the US. "At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat ISIL.
#1 2 hrs ago
Extend the ban to ALL muslime countries and INDEFINITELY.
N O W !!!
We the people DO NOT WANT THEM AMONGST US !
Yemen
#2 2 hrs ago
I don't care if you don't want me
The important thing is
I want to be amongst you
#3 1 hr ago
You'll get hurt, TOM.
#4 56 min ago
Do you agree with us that the nation of Israel has the right to exist?
Are you ok with harming our Israelis friends, or would you denounce violence against them?
Yemen
#5 50 min ago
I adooooore western countries
Theirs streets are clean
Theirs weather snowing
New building
Perfect places to see
Even their clothes so nice not like chinese products
I am sick of their bad products very trash quality
Three times my shoes cut off outside
Causes me embarrassment
Yemen
#6 42 min ago
My answer is here
Hope you enjoy it
https://m.youtube.com/watch...
#7 35 min ago
How about you leave the USA.
You most likely originated from Europe.
So go home
