The Religion Question in the New Year

There are 1 comment on the Project Syndicate story from 2 hrs ago, titled The Religion Question in the New Year.

Westerners consider church-state separation to be crucial for ensuring that religion plays a healthy role in society. But this view has little purchase in most of the Islamic world, and particularly in Asian societies, which have a vastly different understanding of religion's place in people's lives.

Not enlightened

Regina, Canada

#1 1 hr ago
The Muslim world is poor, wretched, violent and ignorant compared to the west.

They can thank their medieval religion for that.
