The Religion Question in the New Year
There are 1 comment on the Project Syndicate story from 2 hrs ago, titled The Religion Question in the New Year. In it, Project Syndicate reports that:
Westerners consider church-state separation to be crucial for ensuring that religion plays a healthy role in society. But this view has little purchase in most of the Islamic world, and particularly in Asian societies, which have a vastly different understanding of religion's place in people's lives.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Project Syndicate.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 1 hr ago
The Muslim world is poor, wretched, violent and ignorant compared to the west.
They can thank their medieval religion for that.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is Hindu population declining so rapidly?
|2 min
|MUZZIEsWillBeMUZZIEs
|8
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|6 min
|PATUSA
|12
|No Shelter for an African-American Muslim Under...
|7 min
|Megitsune
|18
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 min
|uyan
|508,565
|This is where you can find a good Muslim
|12 min
|PATUSA
|1
|Friendship
|43 min
|No4b
|5
|Slavery in England
|1 hr
|MUZZIEsWillBeMUZZIEs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC