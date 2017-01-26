the new religious war...
Whatever one can say about Trump is that he has declared war on the wrong side of Muslimdom. The country that does not feature in his edict of Nantes revocation is, you've guessed, Saudi Arabia and all the nasty gulf states that peddle niceness and airlines on the one front and support terrorists on the other.
