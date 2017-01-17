There are on the Denver Post story from 11 hrs ago, titled The mysterious life of America's most popular poet, a 13th-century Persian. In it, Denver Post reports that:

How wonderful it is that Rumi, the 13th-century Muslim versifier, has become the best-selling poet in the United States! He might enjoy knowing that Trump's America is snapping up translations of his homoerotically tinged work even as the country toys with banning Muslims and rolling back gay rights. Rumi, like Omar Khayyam, has become the warm and fuzzy ecumenical poet of choice for weddings, coming-of-age ceremonies and funerals.

