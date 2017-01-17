The mysterious life of America's most...

The mysterious life of America's most popular poet, a 13th-century Persian

There are 2 comments on the Denver Post story from 11 hrs ago, titled The mysterious life of America's most popular poet, a 13th-century Persian. In it, Denver Post reports that:

How wonderful it is that Rumi, the 13th-century Muslim versifier, has become the best-selling poet in the United States! He might enjoy knowing that Trump's America is snapping up translations of his homoerotically tinged work even as the country toys with banning Muslims and rolling back gay rights. Rumi, like Omar Khayyam, has become the warm and fuzzy ecumenical poet of choice for weddings, coming-of-age ceremonies and funerals.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,286

Location hidden
#1 8 hrs ago
America's favorite poet??? You gotta be kiddin.

Rumi was a homosexual Muslim. I am surprised that he was not executed by his brothers in faith.

His talk of roses is too sweet for me.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Faith Michigan

“Police Lives Matter”

Since: Jun 16

4,549

Michigan

#2 7 hrs ago
America doesn't have a "favorite poet". Americans think poets are all queers. They need to take baths and get jobs.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SURA 2:111 NONE Shall ENTER JANNAH Unless u r J... (Aug '15) 3 min MohMad dPEDO SEXm... 7
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 8 min Faith Michigan 508,217
Why do Muslims drink Camel Urine and say water ... 14 min MohMad dPEDO SEXm... 21
Forced Conversion of Hindus & Christians Not a ... 27 min Faith is brain da... 1
Muslims charged with Slavery of Polish Couple 29 min Faith is brain da... 1
Muslims Vandalize Church Center with Islamic Sl... 30 min Faith is mentally... 1
News Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? 56 min George 4
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,124,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC