The mysterious life of America's most popular poet, a 13th-century Persian

How wonderful it is that Rumi, the 13th-century Muslim versifier, has become the best-selling poet in the United States! He might enjoy knowing that Trump's America is snapping up translations of his homoerotically tinged work even as the country toys with banning Muslims and rolling back gay rights. Rumi, like Omar Khayyam, has become the warm and fuzzy ecumenical poet of choice for weddings, coming-of-age ceremonies and funerals.
Since: Apr 13
#1 8 hrs ago
America's favorite poet??? You gotta be kiddin.
Rumi was a homosexual Muslim. I am surprised that he was not executed by his brothers in faith.
His talk of roses is too sweet for me.
“Police Lives Matter”
Since: Jun 16
4,549
Michigan
#2 7 hrs ago
America doesn't have a "favorite poet". Americans think poets are all queers. They need to take baths and get jobs.
