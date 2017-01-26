The Latest: Delta says suspected hate...

The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "unacceptable"

There are 2 comments on the New Jersey Herald story from 23 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "unacceptable". In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:

The Latest on a Massachusetts man who authorities say assaulted a Muslim airline employee at New York's Kennedy Airport : A Delta passenger, Robin Rhodes, was arrested after police said he kicked and insulted the 60-year-old woman at the Sky Club and cursed Islam while on a layover at Kennedy Airport on Wednesday night. He's in jail on $30,000 bail.

Qasim Muhammad

Hanoi, Vietnam

#1 19 hrs ago
What did I just tell you! Lol! Praise be upon the ultra-intelligent non-muslims, who fight for muslims and islam. And he is absolutely correct - It is entirely unacceptable.

Chinese proverb - Fruits of the same tree have different tastes; children of the same mother have various qualities

Just because the terrorist muslims are our co-religionists, follow the same quran, the same prophet, belong to the same ethos, the same culture, share the same worldview, the same values, the same customs, the same tradition, the same outlook et al....

Does not mean we should be treated as the fruits of the same islamic tree, with different tastes.

Judged:

1

1

1

Khan

Dallas, TX

#2 10 hrs ago
Qasim Muhammad wrote:
What did I just tell you! Lol! Praise be upon the ultra-intelligent non-muslims, who fight for muslims and islam. And he is absolutely correct - It is entirely unacceptable.

Chinese proverb - Fruits of the same tree have different tastes; children of the same mother have various qualities

Just because the terrorist muslims are our co-religionists, follow the same quran, the same prophet, belong to the same ethos, the same culture, share the same worldview, the same values, the same customs, the same tradition, the same outlook et al....

Does not mean we should be treated as the fruits of the same islamic tree, with different tastes.
Thanks for defending the innocent Muslims.
Please continue to participate on this forum.

Judged:

1

1

1

Chicago, IL

