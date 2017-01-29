There are on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette story from 15 hrs ago, titled The Islamic call to prayer is being abused. In it, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that:

In his viral act on "Saturday Night Live," comedian Aziz Ansari spoke to an ugly truth about how Americans think of Muslims. Mr. Ansari pointed out that when people watch movies or a TV show like "Homeland," they often see a character who is Arabic and who prays with "terrifying" music underneath.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.