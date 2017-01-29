The Islamic call to prayer is being a...

The Islamic call to prayer is being abused

There are 2 comments on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette story from 15 hrs ago, titled The Islamic call to prayer is being abused. In it, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that:

In his viral act on "Saturday Night Live," comedian Aziz Ansari spoke to an ugly truth about how Americans think of Muslims. Mr. Ansari pointed out that when people watch movies or a TV show like "Homeland," they often see a character who is Arabic and who prays with "terrifying" music underneath.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Brexit

London, UK

#1 9 hrs ago
Â“People are like,Â‘Aah! What are they saying?Â’Â” Mr. Ansari said.Â“Just Â‘God is good!Â‘ Normal religion stuff! ItÂ’s OK! You want to end Islamophobia? Honestly, just change that music. Like, if the music was different Â— if it was just, like,[singing the theme to Â‘The Benny Hill ShowÂ’], people would be like,Â‘Man, Islam is one whimsical religion, isnÂ’t it?Â’Â”

Izlam a whimsical religion??? I suppose it is if you think taking women as slaves & raping them, chopping off hands & killing people for thought crimes is whimsical.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Moses Kestenbaum ODA

Powell, TN

#2 8 hrs ago
Ban all Muslims .Trump will save the USA. Say NO to murderers and Muhammad hijackers. God Bless The USA.

Judged:

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min EOKA 509,402
News Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ... 12 min Autistic mormon 41
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 50 min yehoshooah adam 256,397
News Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's... 1 hr Mikey 17
News Democrats Blast Trump's Refugee Order: A Muslim... 1 hr Mikey 7
News Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day After Trump Si... 1 hr Faith Michigan 10
News Trump's 'extreme vetting' policy causes confusi... 1 hr slay billion-head... 3
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,365,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC