The Islamic call to prayer is being abused
There are 2 comments on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette story from 15 hrs ago, titled The Islamic call to prayer is being abused. In it, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that:
In his viral act on "Saturday Night Live," comedian Aziz Ansari spoke to an ugly truth about how Americans think of Muslims. Mr. Ansari pointed out that when people watch movies or a TV show like "Homeland," they often see a character who is Arabic and who prays with "terrifying" music underneath.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
|
London, UK
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Â“People are like,Â‘Aah! What are they saying?Â’Â” Mr. Ansari said.Â“Just Â‘God is good!Â‘ Normal religion stuff! ItÂ’s OK! You want to end Islamophobia? Honestly, just change that music. Like, if the music was different Â— if it was just, like,[singing the theme to Â‘The Benny Hill ShowÂ’], people would be like,Â‘Man, Islam is one whimsical religion, isnÂ’t it?Â’Â”
Izlam a whimsical religion??? I suppose it is if you think taking women as slaves & raping them, chopping off hands & killing people for thought crimes is whimsical.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Ban all Muslims .Trump will save the USA. Say NO to murderers and Muhammad hijackers. God Bless The USA.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|EOKA
|509,402
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|12 min
|Autistic mormon
|41
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|50 min
|yehoshooah adam
|256,397
|Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|17
|Democrats Blast Trump's Refugee Order: A Muslim...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|7
|Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day After Trump Si...
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|10
|Trump's 'extreme vetting' policy causes confusi...
|1 hr
|slay billion-head...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC