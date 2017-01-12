The head of Austria's far-right Freed...

The head of Austria's far-right Freedom Party calls for a ban on 'fascistic Islam'

There are 2 comments on the Silicon Alley Insider story from Yesterday, titled The head of Austria's far-right Freedom Party calls for a ban on 'fascistic Islam'. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

The head of Austria's far-right Freedom Party on Saturday called for a law banning "fascistic Islam" and Muslim symbols, comparable to an existing law banning Nazi symbols, saying Islam could wipe out European society. Austria needs "a law which prohibits fascistic Islam", Heinz Christian Strache told several thousand supporters at the party's new year meeting in Salzburg.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Hungary

Budapest, Hungary

#1 19 hrs ago
The existential threat of islam cannot be overcome without amending the constitution. Every measure applied against islam otherwise, would prove merely to be a stopgap, and not an actual solution. The moment left-wingers get the opportunity, they will reverse the changes. Therefore, the constitution needs to be changed. And here is the best part - The change needed is minimal. Very, very small. All that is required is this -

--- Alter religious freedom law such that it is only valid insofar as the religion does not incite its followers to commit acts that violate the laws of the nation.

This is it. Islam encourages criminal acts every day, every month, every year, in every mosque, by every imam, on every corner of earth. On the basis of this, islam---and only islam---would lose its religious shield, paving the way for its prohibition, legally and permanently.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sick PCs

Netherlands

#2 18 hrs ago
Hungary wrote:
The existential threat of islam cannot be overcome without amending the constitution. Every measure applied against islam otherwise, would prove merely to be a stopgap, and not an actual solution. The moment left-wingers get the opportunity, they will reverse the changes. Therefore, the constitution needs to be changed. And here is the best part - The change needed is minimal. Very, very small. All that is required is this -

--- Alter religious freedom law such that it is only valid insofar as the religion does not incite its followers to commit acts that violate the laws of the nation.

This is it. Islam encourages criminal acts every day, every month, every year, in every mosque, by every imam, on every corner of earth. On the basis of this, islam---and only islam---would lose its religious shield, paving the way for its prohibition, legally and permanently.
Good point, if I may add one point on it: Islam must be categorized as a political organization so it must not be allowed to function as a religious one.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Faith Michigan 507,799
why do Muslims worship a _ pe do fi le ? 4 min Rokko 1
Illiterate Mohamad COPIED Greek MYTHology RIDIN... 24 min Taste your own me... 32
News What makes humanity thrive 26 min too many humans 2
Muslims Revere Respect Jesus Christ 26 min Khan 3
Thank you Prez. Obama ! 1 hr Khan 27
Why do Hindus eat cow shit? 1 hr Khan 4
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,858 • Total comments across all topics: 277,930,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC