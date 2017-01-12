The head of Austria's far-right Freedom Party calls for a ban on 'fascistic Islam'
The head of Austria's far-right Freedom Party on Saturday called for a law banning "fascistic Islam" and Muslim symbols, comparable to an existing law banning Nazi symbols, saying Islam could wipe out European society. Austria needs "a law which prohibits fascistic Islam", Heinz Christian Strache told several thousand supporters at the party's new year meeting in Salzburg.
The existential threat of islam cannot be overcome without amending the constitution. Every measure applied against islam otherwise, would prove merely to be a stopgap, and not an actual solution. The moment left-wingers get the opportunity, they will reverse the changes. Therefore, the constitution needs to be changed. And here is the best part - The change needed is minimal. Very, very small. All that is required is this -
--- Alter religious freedom law such that it is only valid insofar as the religion does not incite its followers to commit acts that violate the laws of the nation.
This is it. Islam encourages criminal acts every day, every month, every year, in every mosque, by every imam, on every corner of earth. On the basis of this, islam---and only islam---would lose its religious shield, paving the way for its prohibition, legally and permanently.
Netherlands
Good point, if I may add one point on it: Islam must be categorized as a political organization so it must not be allowed to function as a religious one.
