the Face of Islam:
For all the negative publicity, many parts of Nigeria, especially Lagos, could and should serve as exemplars for religious tolerance. The reports of Boko Haram and terror killings are well known, and they reflect the interlocking and sometimes deadly combinations of regional, religious, sectarian and ethnic identities in the country, not to mention extreme inequalities of income and opportunity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BrothersJudd Blog.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Trump's father a KKK member?
|11 min
|Khan
|7
|Snakes
|29 min
|Fallout
|9
|Merkle has ruined Germany
|31 min
|Filipin
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|35 min
|Syriana
|507,106
|Illiterate Mohamad COPIED Greek MYTHology RIDIN...
|46 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|9
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|55 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|32
|Iranian govt disobeys allah
|58 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|1,176
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Axel
|256,249
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC