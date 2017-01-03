the Face of Islam:

the Face of Islam:

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: BrothersJudd Blog

For all the negative publicity, many parts of Nigeria, especially Lagos, could and should serve as exemplars for religious tolerance. The reports of Boko Haram and terror killings are well known, and they reflect the interlocking and sometimes deadly combinations of regional, religious, sectarian and ethnic identities in the country, not to mention extreme inequalities of income and opportunity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BrothersJudd Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Was Trump's father a KKK member? 11 min Khan 7
Snakes 29 min Fallout 9
Merkle has ruined Germany 31 min Filipin 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 35 min Syriana 507,106
Illiterate Mohamad COPIED Greek MYTHology RIDIN... 46 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 9
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 55 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 32
Iranian govt disobeys allah 58 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12) 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 1,176
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr Axel 256,249
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,728 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,185

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC