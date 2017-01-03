The Erasure of Islam from the Poetry of Rumi
A couple of years ago, when Coldplay's Chris Martin was going through a divorce from the actress Gwyneth Paltrow and feeling down, a friend gave him a book to lift his spirits. It was a collection of poetry by Jalaluddin Rumi, the thirteenth-century Persian poet, translated by Coleman Barks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|19 min
|Mrs Sunny
|507,143
|Reza Aslan On Why America Needs A Muslim 'Moder...
|43 min
|Frogface Kate
|7
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|HughBe
|256,257
|Lincoln residents invited to mosque open day to...
|1 hr
|David
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12)
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|1,189
|Illiterate Mohamad COPIED Greek MYTHology RIDIN...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|20
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC