The circle game

What is the source of the mysterious power of this image? Ginger is on a pouffe from Morocco decorated with a pattern typical of Islamic art. Cats are cherished by Muslims ; so does the circular symmetry suggest the whirling of the Mevlana Sufis - the mystics of Islam? Or maybe the image reflects the circular symbolism of the Christian Canterbury Cross or the circinate variants of the Tree of Life found in the Kabbalah? Or perchance the powerful visual energy come from further afield - from the Far East and the circular mandalas of Hinduism and Buddhism.

