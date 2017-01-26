The Christian God loves sexual immorality
In keeping with ongoing revelations of just how immoral some Muslims view Christianity to one cleric, Christian church worship is worse than murder and bloodshed -- here is another Muslim cleric who appeared on an Arabic language television program claiming that the Christian God "loves" -- and thus demands that his followers love -- immoral behavior. This is precisely why, argued the sheikh, that Europe is so sexually liberal.
“Police Lives Matter”
#1 1 hr ago
You don't hear a lot about Christians killing their own daughters for talking on the phone, or blowing themselves up at shopping malls, or shooting up hotels in India, or massacring Russian school children, or beheading "blasphemers", or hanging "adulterers", or throwing queers off buildings, or shoving old men in wheel chairs off the decks of cruise ships, or stabbing Jewish infants in their cribs, or setting Turkish soldiers on fire, or opening fire on gay nightclubs, or concerts in Paris or cartoonists in Paris ..... or flying airplanes into buildings
