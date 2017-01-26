The Christian God loves sexual immora...

The Christian God loves sexual immorality

There are 1 comment on the American Thinker story from 18 hrs ago, titled The Christian God loves sexual immorality. In it, American Thinker reports that:

In keeping with ongoing revelations of just how immoral some Muslims view Christianity to one cleric, Christian church worship is worse than murder and bloodshed -- here is another Muslim cleric who appeared on an Arabic language television program claiming that the Christian God "loves" -- and thus demands that his followers love -- immoral behavior. This is precisely why, argued the sheikh, that Europe is so sexually liberal.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Faith Michigan

“Police Lives Matter”

Since: Jun 16

4,942

Michigan

#1 1 hr ago
You don't hear a lot about Christians killing their own daughters for talking on the phone, or blowing themselves up at shopping malls, or shooting up hotels in India, or massacring Russian school children, or beheading "blasphemers", or hanging "adulterers", or throwing queers off buildings, or shoving old men in wheel chairs off the decks of cruise ships, or stabbing Jewish infants in their cribs, or setting Turkish soldiers on fire, or opening fire on gay nightclubs, or concerts in Paris or cartoonists in Paris ..... or flying airplanes into buildings
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Faith Michigan 509,193
100 questions, if i have a good answer for all ... (Dec '06) 36 min Dawn of Reality 1,788
Mohammed was not a pedophile? Ha Ha Ha ha. (Mar '15) 43 min Dawn of Reality 8
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr Joel 256,394
News Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's... 1 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 15
News Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? 2 hr cccccccc 40
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... 2 hr TRUMP UNLEASHED 21
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,343,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC