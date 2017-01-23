'The Beacon of Knowledge and Light' f...

'The Beacon of Knowledge and Light' festival proves a great success

Children listen to a talk presented by Qatar National Library at the 'The Beacon of Knowledge and Light' festival Hundreds of families attended 'The Beacon of Knowledge and Light' festival, which was held at Qatar Foundation's Education City Mosque over the weekend. The two-day festival provided an opportunity for community members of all ages and from all backgrounds to learn and discover fascinating elements about Islam and Islamic history.

