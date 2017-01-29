Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day After Trump Signs Anti-Muslim Executive Order
There are 29 comments on the Irregular Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day After Trump Signs Anti-Muslim Executive Order. In it, Irregular Times reports that:
On Thursday, Texas State Representative Kyle Biedermann hosted a meeting of anti-Islam activists at the Texas State Capitol Building in the city of Austin. Are these events unconnected? An investigation of the fire by the Texas Fire Marshall and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is underway, so we may have some answers in a few days.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Irregular Times.
#1 13 hrs ago
If it was full of the vermin, then it's okay.
It's a patriotic reaction to the ongoing war with the vermin.
But if it was empty, then SHAME ON THE ACTIVISTS who wasted so much energy and possibly will lose their freedom for nothing!
Police investigating?
They must muslime allies!
Hanoi, Vietnam
#2 12 hrs ago
If you are thinking that muslims themselves did it, to kill 3 birds with one stone -
1) To garner sympathy for muslims, and make them seem like victims
2) To generate funds for reconstruction, a part of which they can and will use for themselves
3) Demonize trump
It is not true. Muslims would never engage in such deception. Muslims are peaceful and honest people.
Saint Paul, MN
#3 12 hrs ago
Muslims have always been the scum of the earth, Muslims should be required to live in the paradise Islam gave them, they should be banned from all western nations, they all pose a danger to non Muslims, they have only been jihading for 1500 years.
#4 12 hrs ago
Your tactics are noble but fruitless.
The average non-muslime here REALLY think the West is winning against the scourge.
Their hatred of the scourge is noble and justified too, alas they do not understand to which extent the scourge has infiltrated the West.
They do not grasp the imminent danger we are exposed to.
The enemy is amongst us _ and thriving.
#6 12 hrs ago
I cannot understand why America cannot understand the sacrifices and contributions of the Muslims for America.
United we the true Americans would resist those who are violating the US Constitution, and imposing the White Superamacy.
#7 12 hrs ago
Islam is the last hope for America
#8 11 hrs ago
To be a good heritage Texan going back to the days when Spain ruled and then Mexico...
- New immigrant Texans were required to conduct their business in Spanish
- New immigrant Texans were required to respect the faith and traditions of the Catholic Church
- New immigrant Texans were required to abide by Spanish then Mexican law.
In regards to this Mosque, it does NOT sound like those Muslims were teaching their kids and people to become good stewards of Texas Heritage and History.
Republic of Texas - Texans, also had this same rudimentary respect for tradition, law, and the Texas people and the independent government of Texas.
Let's face it Mosques are not of our Texas Heritage. Too bad it burned but maybe "bomb clock boy" and his people should start appreciating the benefits of this country and Texas.
"Bomb clock boy" and his family sure did not last in the Utopia of the Muslim middle east too long now did they? I wonder why!
The bomb is a non-story, it was an electrical fire most likely.
#9 11 hrs ago
America is the final graveyard for islam.
#12 11 hrs ago
The big take away comment thus:
In regards to this Mosque, it does NOT sound like those Muslims were teaching their kids and people to become good stewards of Texas Heritage and History.
“Police Lives Matter”
Since: Jun 16
5,069
Michigan
#14 11 hrs ago
It's a start
#16 9 hrs ago
An extremely modest one.
We need to get down to systematically PURGE our country of the scourge.
It's either us or them.
#17 8 hrs ago
This is a religious forum and from the comments they are filled with hatred. If anyone calls themselves a Christian and supports hate they are nothing but a person that uses the parts of a religion that suites there needs this is not the definition of a Christan.
#18 8 hrs ago
Systematically is good
One county one state at a time
#19 8 hrs ago
One village, one municipality, one town, one city at a time.
#21 8 hrs ago
Islam IS NOT a religion. It is a cult of cruelty, especially those that are sympathetic to Sharia.
Croydon, UK
#22 8 hrs ago
COMING SOON
THE PURGE 4: MUZZPOCALYPSE
#23 8 hrs ago
I was speaking of the forum not about the topic. It is filled with hate and if these are Christians writing this then they are fake. I just find fake people of any faith annoying and was just pointing it out.
#24 8 hrs ago
You sound like an infiltrator to me.
Are you sure you're not one vermin muslime ?
Saint Paul, MN
|
#25 8 hrs ago
Islam is a death sentence, it has destroyed everything it has touched.
Saint Paul, MN
#26 8 hrs ago
Snowflake, Christians are not the ones who have been jihading for 1500 years, defending yourself against the death sentence of Islam is not hate, its fact and self preservation, Islam has destroyed everything it has touched.
