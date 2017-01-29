Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day Afte...

Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day After Trump Signs Anti-Muslim Executive Order

On Thursday, Texas State Representative Kyle Biedermann hosted a meeting of anti-Islam activists at the Texas State Capitol Building in the city of Austin. Are these events unconnected? An investigation of the fire by the Texas Fire Marshall and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is underway, so we may have some answers in a few days.

Kill the beast

Smarr, GA

#1 13 hrs ago
If it was full of the vermin, then it's okay.
It's a patriotic reaction to the ongoing war with the vermin.

But if it was empty, then SHAME ON THE ACTIVISTS who wasted so much energy and possibly will lose their freedom for nothing!

Police investigating?
They must muslime allies!

Abdul Hussain

Hanoi, Vietnam

#2 12 hrs ago
If you are thinking that muslims themselves did it, to kill 3 birds with one stone -

1) To garner sympathy for muslims, and make them seem like victims
2) To generate funds for reconstruction, a part of which they can and will use for themselves
3) Demonize trump

It is not true. Muslims would never engage in such deception. Muslims are peaceful and honest people.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#3 12 hrs ago
Abdul Hussain wrote:
If you are thinking that muslims themselves did it, to kill 3 birds with one stone -

1) To garner sympathy for muslims, and make them seem like victims
2) To generate funds for reconstruction, a part of which they can and will use for themselves
3) Demonize trump

It is not true. Muslims would never engage in such deception. Muslims are peaceful and honest people.
Muslims have always been the scum of the earth, Muslims should be required to live in the paradise Islam gave them, they should be banned from all western nations, they all pose a danger to non Muslims, they have only been jihading for 1500 years.

slay billion-heads dragon

Smarr, GA

#4 12 hrs ago
Abdul Hussain wrote:
If you are thinking that muslims themselves did it, to kill 3 birds with one stone -
1) To garner sympathy for muslims, and make them seem like victims
2) To generate funds for reconstruction, a part of which they can and will use for themselves
3) Demonize trump
It is not true. Muslims would never engage in such deception. Muslims are peaceful and honest people.
Your tactics are noble but fruitless.
The average non-muslime here REALLY think the West is winning against the scourge.

Their hatred of the scourge is noble and justified too, alas they do not understand to which extent the scourge has infiltrated the West.
They do not grasp the imminent danger we are exposed to.

The enemy is amongst us _ and thriving.

Break the wall

Dallas, TX

#6 12 hrs ago
Abdul Hussain wrote:
If you are thinking that muslims themselves did it, to kill 3 birds with one stone -

1) To garner sympathy for muslims, and make them seem like victims
2) To generate funds for reconstruction, a part of which they can and will use for themselves
3) Demonize trump

It is not true. Muslims would never engage in such deception. Muslims are peaceful and honest people.
I cannot understand why America cannot understand the sacrifices and contributions of the Muslims for America.
United we the true Americans would resist those who are violating the US Constitution, and imposing the White Superamacy.

Break the wall

Dallas, TX

#7 12 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Muslims have always been the scum of the earth, Muslims should be required to live in the paradise Islam gave them, they should be banned from all western nations, they all pose a danger to non Muslims, they have only been jihading for 1500 years.
Islam is the last hope for America

Juice Box and Trophy

Seattle, WA

#8 11 hrs ago
To be a good heritage Texan going back to the days when Spain ruled and then Mexico...

- New immigrant Texans were required to conduct their business in Spanish
- New immigrant Texans were required to respect the faith and traditions of the Catholic Church
- New immigrant Texans were required to abide by Spanish then Mexican law.

In regards to this Mosque, it does NOT sound like those Muslims were teaching their kids and people to become good stewards of Texas Heritage and History.

Republic of Texas - Texans, also had this same rudimentary respect for tradition, law, and the Texas people and the independent government of Texas.

Let's face it Mosques are not of our Texas Heritage. Too bad it burned but maybe "bomb clock boy" and his people should start appreciating the benefits of this country and Texas.

"Bomb clock boy" and his family sure did not last in the Utopia of the Muslim middle east too long now did they? I wonder why!

The bomb is a non-story, it was an electrical fire most likely.

slay billion-heads dragon

Dallas, TX

#9 11 hrs ago
Break the wall wrote:
Islam is the last hope for America
America is the final graveyard for islam.

Juice Box and Trophy

Seattle, WA

#12 11 hrs ago
Juice Box and Trophy wrote:
To be a good heritage Texan going back to the days when Spain ruled and then Mexico...

- New immigrant Texans were required to conduct their business in Spanish
- New immigrant Texans were required to respect the faith and traditions of the Catholic Church
- New immigrant Texans were required to abide by Spanish then Mexican law.

In regards to this Mosque, it does NOT sound like those Muslims were teaching their kids and people to become good stewards of Texas Heritage and History.

Republic of Texas - Texans, also had this same rudimentary respect for tradition, law, and the Texas people and the independent government of Texas.

Let's face it Mosques are not of our Texas Heritage. Too bad it burned but maybe "bomb clock boy" and his people should start appreciating the benefits of this country and Texas.

"Bomb clock boy" and his family sure did not last in the Utopia of the Muslim middle east too long now did they? I wonder why!

This is a non-story, it was an electrical fire most likely.
The big take away comment thus:

In regards to this Mosque, it does NOT sound like those Muslims were teaching their kids and people to become good stewards of Texas Heritage and History.

Faith Michigan

“Police Lives Matter”

Since: Jun 16

5,069

Michigan

#14 11 hrs ago
It's a start

slay billionheads monster

Smarr, GA

#16 9 hrs ago
Faith Michigan wrote:
It's a start
An extremely modest one.

We need to get down to systematically PURGE our country of the scourge.

It's either us or them.

A message

Henderson, KY

#17 8 hrs ago
This is a religious forum and from the comments they are filled with hatred. If anyone calls themselves a Christian and supports hate they are nothing but a person that uses the parts of a religion that suites there needs this is not the definition of a Christan.

Juice Box and Trophy

Seattle, WA

#18 8 hrs ago
Systematically is good

One county one state at a time

Juice Box and Trophy

Seattle, WA

#19 8 hrs ago
slay billionheads monster wrote:
<quoted text>

An extremely modest one.

We need to get down to systematically PURGE our country of the scourge.

It's either us or them.
One village, one municipality, one town, one city at a time.

Juice Box and Trophy

Seattle, WA

#21 8 hrs ago
A message wrote:
This is a religious forum and from the comments they are filled with hatred. If anyone calls themselves a Christian and supports hate they are nothing but a person that uses the parts of a religion that suites there needs this is not the definition of a Christan.
Islam IS NOT a religion. It is a cult of cruelty, especially those that are sympathetic to Sharia.

STEVEN SPEILBERG

Croydon, UK

#22 8 hrs ago
slay billionheads monster wrote:
<quoted text>

An extremely modest one.

We need to get down to systematically PURGE our country of the scourge.

It's either us or them.
COMING SOON

THE PURGE 4: MUZZPOCALYPSE

A message

Henderson, KY

#23 8 hrs ago
Juice Box and Trophy wrote:
<quoted text>

Islam IS NOT a religion. It is a cult of cruelty, especially those that are sympathetic to Sharia.
I was speaking of the forum not about the topic. It is filled with hate and if these are Christians writing this then they are fake. I just find fake people of any faith annoying and was just pointing it out.

slay billionheads monster

Smarr, GA

#24 8 hrs ago
A message wrote:
This is a religious forum and from the comments they are filled with hatred. If anyone calls themselves a Christian and supports hate they are nothing but a person that uses the parts of a religion that suites there needs this is not the definition of a Christan.
You sound like an infiltrator to me.
Are you sure you're not one vermin muslime ?

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#25 8 hrs ago
Break the wall wrote:
<quoted text>

Islam is the last hope for America
Islam is a death sentence, it has destroyed everything it has touched.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#26 8 hrs ago
A message wrote:
This is a religious forum and from the comments they are filled with hatred. If anyone calls themselves a Christian and supports hate they are nothing but a person that uses the parts of a religion that suites there needs this is not the definition of a Christan.
Snowflake, Christians are not the ones who have been jihading for 1500 years, defending yourself against the death sentence of Islam is not hate, its fact and self preservation, Islam has destroyed everything it has touched.

