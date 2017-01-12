Talks & Workshops
"Second Friday." Discussion of texts from Jewish and Islamic religious history includes Maha Elgenaidi, founder and CEO of the Islamic Networks Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you Prez. Obama !
|3 min
|Thinking
|25
|What Everyone Should Know about the Prophet Muh...
|5 min
|Camel juice is best
|55
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|27 min
|Thinking
|256,333
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|38 min
|uyan
|507,622
|girls k no yaha se le or de (Mar '15)
|54 min
|Raj
|450
|Lincoln residents invited to mosque open day to...
|1 hr
|Khan
|19
|Lawrence of Arabia knew it..
|2 hr
|Khan
|53
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC