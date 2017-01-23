Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christianity
There are 1 comment on the New Vision story from 9 hrs ago, titled Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christianity. In it, New Vision reports that:
PIC: Kingdom of Swaziland flag flies on a mast by a public school in Mbabane, Swaziland. Swaziland's schools opened for the new academic year on Tuesday under new government orders to teach only Christianity, a move criticised by opponents as fuelling intolerance of Muslims.
Netherlands
#1 4 hrs ago
Well, well,well, Muslims are getting their own medicens. The Somali and Paki migrants there can't complain much because teaching bible is forbidden in their own countries too. Not long ago Somali Muslims blew up the only Catholic Church in their country and are building mosques all over in Christian countries anabated. So if they want to live in Christian countries they must be thought only about The Holly Bible with a lot of doses of deislamization projects since it is difficult to leave that evil cult. Every country in the world must learn from these brave African countries and ban Islam.
