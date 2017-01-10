Support Akufo-Addo - Sharubutu
The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu shortly after attending the inauguration of the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday at the Black Square has asked Muslims and Ghanaians in general to support the new political order in the country. "We all prayed to Almighty God to give us a president whose tenure would be in our interest.
