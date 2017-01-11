Sultan: Gender Equality Bill not anti...

Sultan: Gender Equality Bill not anti-Islam

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Vanguard

The recent call by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Mohammad Sa'ad Abubakar 111, on the Senate, not to pass the Gender Equality Bill because, according to him, the Bill is anti-Islam, is not only false, retrogressive, oppressive but also a continued conspiracy against the total emancipation of the female folk from the stranglehold of the high and mighty male chauvinists using religion as a cover. Such call by the Sultan and others who toe his line of thought is an attempt to continue the subjugation of the female folk and treat her like an inferior being created by God at the mercy of man while quoting from only a portion of the Quran to justify their position without considering its stand as a whole.

Chicago, IL

