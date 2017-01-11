Sultan: Gender Equality Bill not anti-Islam
The recent call by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Mohammad Sa'ad Abubakar 111, on the Senate, not to pass the Gender Equality Bill because, according to him, the Bill is anti-Islam, is not only false, retrogressive, oppressive but also a continued conspiracy against the total emancipation of the female folk from the stranglehold of the high and mighty male chauvinists using religion as a cover. Such call by the Sultan and others who toe his line of thought is an attempt to continue the subjugation of the female folk and treat her like an inferior being created by God at the mercy of man while quoting from only a portion of the Quran to justify their position without considering its stand as a whole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|15 min
|MUQ2
|256,316
|What Everyone Should Know about the Prophet Muh...
|28 min
|EVIL Islam a Cancer
|46
|Saudi blogger flogged for 'insulting Islam' (Jan '15)
|33 min
|EVIL Islam a Cancer
|9
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Rudolpho Laspari
|507,573
|sex in islam (Feb '07)
|2 hr
|ilovedesigirls
|1,867
|$60.00 for a scalp ?!?!?!
|5 hr
|Sallu
|1
|Thank you Prez. Obama !
|5 hr
|Sallu
|18
|Lawrence of Arabia knew it..
|5 hr
|Snuggles v the Mu...
|43
|The filth of Islam
|6 hr
|Bs in the Koran
|26
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|6 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|51
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC